Curacao earned their first World Cup point in history Saturday after holding Ecuador to a 0-0 draw in a Group E match in Kansas City.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room delivered a remarkable performance for The Blue Wave, making 15 saves against a relentless Ecuador attack to keep heavily favored La Tri scoreless.

The result also allowed Germany, which defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 earlier Saturday, to clinch Group E.

Room, 37, bounced back from Curacao’s 7-1 loss to Germany with one of the finest goalkeeping displays in World Cup history, making 15 saves, one shy of the record since saves became an official statistic in 1966.

The pressure increased on Ecuador before kickoff after Deniz Undav’s stoppage-time goal gave Germany victory against Ivory Coast in Toronto, meaning La Tri would have faced elimination with a loss.

Curacao showed early ambition under 78-year-old coach Dick Advocaat, repeatedly finding space through the middle of Ecuador’s defense in the first half. But several promising moves broke down with misplaced passes or shots wide of the target.

Ecuador wasted their best chance early when veteran Enner Valencia broke through with only Room to beat, but the Curacao goalkeeper dived to his left and turned the shot away.

La Tri increased the pressure after the break, with Moises Caicedo forcing Room into a spectacular save before Valencia was denied again with a well-placed header. Room then produced two more sharp stops from the ensuing corner before Curacao finally cleared the danger.

The draw does not eliminate either side from knockout contention, but leaves Ecuador in a difficult position before their group finale against Germany in New York. Curacao will face Ivory Coast on Thursday in Philadelphia.