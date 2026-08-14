28-year-old admits in court to shooting Brian Thompson outside New York investor conference in 2024

Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to federal stalking charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing 28-year-old admits in court to shooting Brian Thompson outside New York investor conference in 2024

Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty Friday to federal stalking charges stemming from the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to US media reports.

The Washington Post reported that Mangione, 28, read a statement in court describing how he targeted Thompson outside an investor conference in late 2024.

According to The Hill, Mangione had previously pleaded not guilty to both the state and federal charges against him, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Mangione is also scheduled to stand trial next month on state murder and weapons charges, with jury selection set to begin in September.

Thompson, 50, was the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, the insurance arm of UnitedHealth Group, the largest health insurer in the US. He was shot from behind on a Manhattan sidewalk on Dec. 4, 2024, as he walked to the company's investor conference.

Mangione was arrested five days later at a fast-food restaurant in Pennsylvania.

The killing sparked widespread debate in the US over health insurance practices, while Mangione drew an unusual wave of online sympathy from people frustrated with the country's health care system, alongside condemnation from officials and Thompson's family.

Mangione faces separate state and federal prosecutions stemming from the shooting.