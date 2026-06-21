Ayase Ueda, Daichi Kamada, and Junya Ito on target as Japan knock Tunisia out of World Cup

Japan thrash Tunisia 4-0 to boost World Cup knockout hopes Ayase Ueda, Daichi Kamada, and Junya Ito on target as Japan knock Tunisia out of World Cup

Japan produced a dominant display to beat Tunisia 4-0 in a FIFA World Cup Group F match on Saturday, moving closer to a place in the Round of 32.

Daichi Kamada, Ayase Ueda, and Junya Ito were on target as the Asian side claimed their first victory of the tournament at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico, following their opening draw against the Netherlands.

Japan took the lead after only four minutes when Kamada found the net to cap a bright start. The Samurai Blue continued to dominate possession and create chances throughout the first half.

Ueda doubled Japan’s advantage in the 31st minute before adding his second goal of the night after the break to put the result beyond doubt. Junya Ito completed the scoring as Tunisia struggled to contain Japan’s attacking pressure.

The result leaves Japan well positioned in Group F ahead of their final group-stage match against Sweden, while Tunisia’s hopes of progressing suffered a major blow after a second consecutive defeat.

Tunisia entered the match looking to bounce back from a 5-1 loss to Sweden and were playing their first game under new coach Herve Renard, who replaced Sabri Lamouchi after the opening-round defeat. However, the managerial change failed to spark an improvement as the North Africans were outplayed for long periods.

The match also marked a historic milestone as the 1,000th game in FIFA World Cup history.

Japan will face Sweden in their final Group F fixture, while Tunisia take on the Netherlands.