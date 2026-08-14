Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid to compete at Ataturk Olympic Stadium from Feb. 2-7

Turkish Football Federation confirms Istanbul as 2027 Spanish Super Cup host Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid to compete at Ataturk Olympic Stadium from Feb. 2-7

The Turkish Football Federation confirmed Friday that the 2027 Spanish Super Cup will be held at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium from Feb. 2-7.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid will compete in the four-team tournament.

Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in one semifinal, while Real Madrid will meet Real Sociedad in the other.

“Spain’s leading football clubs — Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid — will face off in Istanbul from Feb. 2 to 7, 2027, as part of the 2027 Spanish Super Cup,” the federation said.

The federation highlighted Türkiye’s experience in hosting major UEFA events, including Champions League finals, the 2009 UEFA Cup final and the 2019 UEFA Super Cup.

Türkiye is also set to host the 2027 UEFA Conference League final.

“We believe that this special event, during which we will be pleased to host four major Spanish clubs in Istanbul, will contribute to further strengthening the ties between Turkish and Spanish football and solidifying Türkiye’s position in international sports events,” the federation added.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation first announced the decision Thursday, saying the tournament would be staged at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The Spanish federation said the Spanish Super Cup is broadcast in more than 150 countries and noted that Barcelona won the 2026 edition.

Istanbul will replace Saudi Arabia as host in 2027 because the country is scheduled to stage the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5.

The Spanish Super Cup is expected to return to Saudi Arabia in 2028.