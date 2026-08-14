Turkish foreign minister marks ruling AK Party's 25th anniversary, hails Türkiye's growing global role

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday marked the 25th anniversary of the founding of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, saying the past quarter-century was a sign of what the country could achieve in the century ahead.

"The 25 years we have passed are a harbinger of the century ahead. Happy 25th anniversary to our AK Party," Fidan said in a message shared on Turkish social platform NSosyal.

Fidan said the journey that began 25 years ago with the will of the Turkish people had, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, turned into "a great success story" in which Türkiye became a strong, respected and influential actor in its region and around the world.

He said strong public support expressed through elections had provided the foundation for Türkiye to take long-term, strategic and bold steps in foreign policy and strengthen its capabilities by accurately assessing changing global conditions.

Fidan said Türkiye today is a country that charts its own course in a region surrounded by crises, assumes responsibility for peace, stability and cooperation, and puts forward its own vision for the future of the region and the world.

He also paid tribute to party organizations, voters and those who have contributed to the AK Party since its founding, saying each had played a role in its 25-year journey.

Fidan said Türkiye would continue, under Erdogan's leadership and with the support of the Turkish people, on a path aimed at making the country stronger and advocating for a more just future globally.