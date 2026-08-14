Fuel shortages persist in some Russian regions Major oil companies take necessary measures to increase shipments

The Russian government announced that fuel supply issues at gas stations continue in some regions of the country and that oil companies are working to increase shipments.

According to a statement from the Russian government on Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak assessed the situation in the fuel market with the participation of relevant ministries, regional administrations and industry representatives.

At the meeting, it was noted that fuel supply issues at gas stations persist in some regions of the country, while major oil companies are taking the necessary measures to increase shipments to the regions experiencing the most severe shortages.

Novak instructed the relevant agencies and oil companies to take additional measures to ensure fuel supplies to regions experiencing shortages.

Novak also called for close monitoring of fuel prices for agricultural producers and retail prices at gas stations, emphasizing the need to keep the market situation under control.

Due to Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, numerous facilities have been taken offline for maintenance, and some restrictions on fuel sales are being enforced in many regions of the country.

The Russian government had also banned the export of diesel fuel and gasoline.