Interim government official says measures followed review of legal status of detainees

Venezuela announces 131 political prisoners granted 'alternates' to imprisonment Interim government official says measures followed review of legal status of detainees

Venezuela’s interim authorities announced Friday that 131 political prisoners had been granted "alternative measures from incarceration," while the opposition movement Vente Venezuela said it had independently verified the release of 43 detainees.

Opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa welcomed the releases but demanded that all political prisoners be freed.

Guanipa said on US social media company X that each person returning home is “an immense relief” for families who have “suffered too much,” but stressed that releasing some prisoners is not enough.

He demanded that all political prisoners be freed “without exception, without delay, and promptly,” and that Venezuela needs to “close forever the door of torture centers.”

Vente Venezuela said it had independently verified 43 releases as of 4.58 pm local time (2058GMT) and that it is continuing to review individual cases.

Yolimar Aleman and Marifrancys Marcano were released from the INOF women's prison, while Daniel Zambrano was released from Yare II prison in the Miranda state, according to Foro Penal and other rights groups.

Aleman and Marcano were detained in 2020 in connection with the case known as Operation Gideon, according to the Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners. Zambrano was detained in 2022 and charged with conspiring against then-President Nicolas Maduro.

Human rights lawyer Tamara Suju also reported the release of Saimara Romero, who was among the political detainees released Friday.

The government said the courts approved the measures at prosecutors’ request following a review of the detainees’ legal status. The cases involved alleged attacks on democratic institutions, peace, and the country’s development.

It said the Program for Peace and Democratic Coexistence would continue supporting government and civil society initiatives aimed at promoting reconciliation among Venezuelans, strengthening social ties, and consolidating peace.