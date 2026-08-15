Former striker for Lazio, Turkish side Besiktas ends 17-year career at age 36

Italy’s Euro 2020 winner Ciro Immobile retires from football Former striker for Lazio, Turkish side Besiktas ends 17-year career at age 36

Italian striker Ciro Immobile has retired from professional football at age 36, Paris FC announced Friday.

The French club said Immobile decided to end his 17-year career to devote more time to his family.

Immobile joined Paris FC from Bologna in February, scoring twice in twelve Ligue 1 appearances.

He spent the 2024-25 season with Turkish club Besiktas, racking up 19 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Immobile enjoyed the most successful spell of his career at Lazio, becoming the Italian team’s all-time leading scorer with 207 goals in 340 appearances.

He won the European Golden Shoe in 2020 after scoring 36 Serie A goals, equaling the single-season record, and finished as the Italian league’s leading scorer four times.

Immobile also played for Juventus, Pescara, Genoa, Torino, Borussia Dortmund, and Sevilla during a career in which he scored 306 goals in 599 club appearances.

He scored 17 goals in 57 appearances for Italy and was part of the national team that won the UEFA Euro 2020 title.