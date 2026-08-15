No injuries reported, says report by United Arab Emirates' official news agency

UAE says tanker belonging to national oil company targeted in Strait of Hormuz No injuries reported, says report by United Arab Emirates' official news agency

The United Arab Emirates said Friday that a tanker belonging to its national oil company ADNOC was targeted while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

No injuries were reported in the attack, and the situation was brought under control, according to a report by the UAE’s official news agency WAM, citing the state oil company.

The company emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of seafarers, maintaining freedom of navigation, and safeguarding maritime security.

ADNOC urged the public to follow information only from official sources and refrain from spreading unverified information or rumors.

Two ADNOC tankers were also targeted Thursday while passing through the strait. No deaths or injuries were reported in that incident.

Iran has not responded to the claims.