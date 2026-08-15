Quake took place at depth of 30 km, says German Research Centre for Geosciences

Magnitude 7.67 earthquake strikes Indonesia, tsunami warning issued Quake took place at depth of 30 km, says German Research Centre for Geosciences

A magnitude 7.67 earthquake struck Indonesia's Flores region on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The quake struck at 8.33 degrees south latitude and 121.27 degrees east longitude at 5.58 am local time (2158 GMT), and at a depth of 30 kilometers (19 miles), it said.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency measured the quake at magnitude 7.7 and placed its epicenter at 8.41 degrees south latitude and 121.39 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 15 km (9.32 mi).

The agency issued an early tsunami warning for East Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, West Nusa Tenggara, and Southeast Sulawesi.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a 7.7 magnitude.