Aid will support food, health, protection, shelter needs, structural assessments through humanitarian partners, says State Department

US announces additional $11M in aid to Colombia for quake relief Aid will support food, health, protection, shelter needs, structural assessments through humanitarian partners, says State Department

The US announced on Friday an additional $11 million in humanitarian assistance for Colombia following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck on Aug. 10.

The new funding brings US assistance for the earthquake response to $26.5 million, the State Department said in a statement.

The aid will support food, health, protection, and shelter needs, as well as structural assessments through humanitarian partners.

The US is also working with the military’s Southern Command to deliver relief supplies from a State Department warehouse in Miami. The first flight is carrying shelter, water, and hygiene supplies, as well as hundreds of Starlink kits to support communications.

Two US urban search and rescue technical teams arrived in Colombia on Wednesday to assist Colombian-led rescue operations with coordination, communications, and structural engineering.

The death toll from the tremor has risen 285, with 3,975 people injured, 379 reported missing, and 354 rescued, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said Friday.

The quake struck western Colombia, causing widespread destruction in several cities and damaging homes, schools, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure.

International search-and-rescue teams have been deployed to affected areas to support Colombian emergency responders in operations targeting collapsed structures and confined spaces.

Rescue and relief operations continue as authorities work to locate missing people, assist affected communities, and assess the extent of the damage.