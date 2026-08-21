Ministry says direct or indirect involvement in settlement activity would conflict with international law

Palestinian Foreign Ministry urges firms to avoid tenders for illegal Israeli E1 settlement project Ministry says direct or indirect involvement in settlement activity would conflict with international law

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged companies and economic entities Thursday not to take part in Israeli construction tenders for the illegal E1 settlement project in occupied East Jerusalem, warning that involvement would run counter to obligations under international law.

The ministry said companies should refrain from any direct or indirect contribution to settlement activity and called on the international community to take concrete steps to stop the project.

It said such action would be consistent with international legal obligations, including the International Court of Justice’s position that states must not provide aid or assistance in maintaining an unlawful situation created by occupation policies.

The ministry warned that E1 would further undermine prospects for a two-state solution by cutting through the occupied West Bank and damaging its geographical continuity.

It called on countries to move beyond political statements and take “practical and effective steps” to pressure Israel to halt settlement expansion and withdraw the project.

The ministry also called for measures against Israel’s settlement system, saying an end to occupation and settlement activity and respect for international law were essential to achieving a just and lasting peace.

Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh echoed the call, saying international opposition to E1 should be translated into concrete action to halt Israeli settlement policies and protect Palestinian rights.

Earlier Thursday, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada and Norway issued a joint statement condemning Israel’s move to advance E1 as “unacceptable.”

The seven countries called on Israel to withdraw the project immediately and halt settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and urged companies not to bid for construction contracts linked to E1.

On Tuesday, the Israeli rights groups Ir Amim, Bimkom and Peace Now said Israel had issued a tender for 1,234 settlement units under the project without notifying petitioners challenging it, despite an earlier commitment to provide advance notice.

The E1 plan seeks to connect the illegal Ma’ale Adumim settlement with occupied East Jerusalem through Israeli construction on Palestinian land and includes roughly 3,400 settlement units.

Critics worldwide in numerous countries say that by dividing the West Bank, the project seeks to make a two-state solution impossible.

