Israeli media claims Palestinian attempted to stab troops; 14-year-old also shot during separate raid

Israeli army kills Palestinian near Jenin during West Bank raid: Report Israeli media claims Palestinian attempted to stab troops; 14-year-old also shot during separate raid

The Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian near Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank early Friday, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The broadcaster claimed the Palestinian attempted to stab Israeli troops during a military operation before the troops opened fire and killed him.

Earlier, Israeli forces carried out raids and searches in several areas of Jenin.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated a 14-year-old boy who was shot with live ammunition in the chest and back during an Israeli raid near the Arab American University.

The boy was transferred to a hospital, it added.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed continued escalation in occupier attacks and Israeli military operations since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, alongside the expansion of settlement outposts, construction of roads and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.

