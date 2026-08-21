US State Department notifies Congress of funding for Gaza stabilization force Department says Washington remains committed to ‘full implementation’ of Trump's 21-point peace plan

The US State Department said Thursday that it formally notified Congress of funding support for the International Stabilization Force (ISF) planned for Gaza, describing the move as an initial step in backing President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

“On July 30, the Department of State notified Congress of funding support for the International Stabilization Force,” a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu, confirming earlier reports.

“This funding is initial as we continue to support the work of the Board of Peace,” the spokesperson said, without specifying the amount involved

Separately, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in an emailed statement that Washington is "committed to the full implementation of the President’s historic 21-point peace plan, of which the ISF is a key component."

"Because of the President, a massive global coalition has been assembled through the Board of Peace and the hostages have been released. We are encouraged by the steady progress being made by the Board of Peace."

Trump announced on July 31 that the Board of Peace had reached an agreement with Hamas for the "complete disarmament" of the group and other armed factions in Gaza, with Israeli forces to withdraw in phases and the ISF working alongside a new Palestinian police force.

But the plan has since faced resistance from Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected it this month, telling his Cabinet that Israeli forces will not make any withdrawal until Hamas is truly disarmed.

Hamas has said it remains committed to the roadmap.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner traveled to the region this week, meeting with Hamas officials in Egypt before holding talks with Netanyahu in Israel alongside Board of Peace envoy Nikolay Mladenov.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu and Kushner disagreed over Israel's continued killings in Gaza, with Netanyahu insisting the strikes would continue and Kushner voicing opposition.

Mediators continue efforts to advance the implementation of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Israeli violations of the agreement have killed 1,283 Palestinians and wounded 4,248 others, according to the latest Health Ministry figures in Gaza.

Israel has carried out a genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 174,000, while destroying about 90% of the territory’s infrastructure.

