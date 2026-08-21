Initial findings indicate explosive materials used for fishing had been stored inside house and caused explosion, Civil Defense says

Explosion at house kills 3, injures 6 in northwestern Syria Initial findings indicate explosive materials used for fishing had been stored inside house and caused explosion, Civil Defense says

Three civilians were killed and six others injured in an explosion at a house in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province early Friday, the Syrian Civil Defense said.

The blast occurred in the village of Ain al-Qasab near Jisr al-Shughur in the western Idlib countryside.

The dead were a man, his wife and his brother, while six others were injured, including four of the couple’s children, according to the Civil Defense.

It said the toll was preliminary.

The Civil Defense said initial findings indicated that explosive materials used for fishing had been stored inside the house and caused the blast.

Civil Defense teams treated the injured and remained at the scene to secure the area, it added.