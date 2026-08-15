Türkiye resolving decades-long terrorism problem through national unity, says president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says ending terrorism will also thwart imperialist plans seeking to destabilize Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Türkiye is resolving its decades-long terrorism problem through national unity, parliamentary support, and the sacrifices of security forces, as he reaffirmed his commitment to the "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative.

Speaking at a program in the capital Ankara marking the 25th anniversary of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, Erdogan said that for more than four decades terrorism cost Türkiye lives, resources, morale, and opportunities.

"We said: 'We will solve it. We will free Türkiye from this 40-year problem'," said Erdogan. "We are solving it with the support of our parliament and the prayers of our beloved nation.”

He said the process is being carried out through the "heroism of our martyrs," the sacrifices of veterans, and a broad national consensus bringing together different sectors of society.

The government's objective goes beyond ending terrorism itself, said the president.

"We are not only ending the problem of terrorism. Together with terrorism, we are also thwarting that imperialist plan aimed at stirring up Türkiye from within," he said.

He stressed that the steps in the process are aimed at ensuring the security and prosperity of future generations.

"We are doing it to resolve this issue completely and leave our children a Terror-Free Türkiye and a terror-free region,” he said.

AK Party unveils vision for next 25 years

At the anniversary program, the AK Party also unveiled its 25th anniversary vision document, with a foreword written by Erdogan.

Erdogan said the party's second quarter-century is beginning as Türkiye entered the new century of the republic, after a first 25 years in which the country built the capacity to "solve its problems, trust its own strength, make its own decisions, and chart its own course."

"The next quarter-century will be a period in which the capacity we have built turns into a formative influence," he said.

Erdogan added that Türkiye's goal is not merely to keep pace with global change but to help shape it and leave its mark on the creation of a "fairer world."