Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 15, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Saturday, including US President Donald Trump saying he will declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory; more than 27 Houthi fighters killed and 19 injured in three days of strikes on the province of Taiz, according to Yemen’s government-aligned forces; and the French Constitutional Council overturning a social media ban for children younger than 15.

TOP STORIES

US President Donald Trump said he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory

“After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said in Garden City, New York.

Trump also said the US blockade of the strategic waterway remains in place, claiming that “no ships get through unless we want them to.”

- At least 27 Houthi fighters were killed and 19 others injured in fighting on the Al-Barh front in Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province in the last three days, said government-aligned forces, as government troops reported repelling a new Houthi assault on the same front.

The Houthi militia members were killed in National Resistance strikes, the forces’ affiliated 2 December news agency reported.

The National Resistance Forces are led by Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council.

- France's Constitutional Council struck down a social media ban for children under 15 passed by parliament in July, citing a disproportionate infringement on freedom of expression, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The council said Article 1 of the law, which seeks to protect minors from risks associated with social media use, “constitutes an infringement that is not appropriate, necessary and proportionate” to the freedom of expression and communication of those under 15.

While acknowledging the “constitutional requirement to protect the best interests of the child,” the council said the broad ban “could apply to online communication services whose risks to the health and safety of minors ... have not been established.”

NEWS IN BRIEF

-The European Commission has been negotiating a secret agreement to share sensitive personal data with Israel’s police service, despite internal legal warnings that the deal could violate international law and put Palestinians at risk, according to a new report by civil rights group Statewatch published by Novara Media.

- Four civilians were killed in a Houthi ballistic missile attack on residential neighborhoods in Yemen’s government-controlled Red Sea port city of Mocha, the country’s state-run Saba TV reported, citing a military source.

-The Paris Administrative Court rejected an application for interim relief against the expulsion of former RT France chief Xenia Fedorova, who is currently abroad.

-Three Palestinians were injured in Israeli occupier attacks in Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, while the Israeli army arrested one of those wounded, said sources.

- The World Health Organization said 37% of health facilities in Sudan were out of service in 2026.

-US President Trump confirmed that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is being replaced in the Middle East, amid concerns about prolonged deployment conditions faced by American sailors.

-The Russian government announced that fuel supply issues at gas stations continue in some regions of the country, and oil companies are working to increase shipments.

-Belgium saw its hottest day of the year, with temperatures in Uccle reaching 35.9C (96.62F), according to media reports.

- Researchers in Switzerland have developed tiny drones that use soundwaves to propel themselves through air and water.

- More than 2,000 humanoid robots from 16 countries are set to compete in Beijing this month, quadrupling participation from last year's first World Humanoid Robot Games, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

- Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan simultaneously reported power outages as authorities worked to restore electricity and determine the cause of disruptions.

- Confirmed vessel crossings through the Strait of Hormuz rose to 13 on Thursday from nine on Wednesday, according to data released by MarineTraffic.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

-Türkiye attracted $210 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in June, bringing the total for the first half of the year to $4.2 billion, according to the International Investors Association (YASED).

Citing the Turkish Central Bank's balance of payments statistics, YASED said total FDI inflows fell 31% in January-June compared to the same period in 2025.

Since 2003, cumulative FDI inflows into Turkiye have exceeded $292 billion.