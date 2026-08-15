Multiple suspects sought as shooting prompts campus lockdown, with 1 victim in critical condition

5 wounded in shooting at Virginia State University Multiple suspects sought as shooting prompts campus lockdown, with 1 victim in critical condition

Five people were wounded in a shooting involving multiple suspects at Virginia State University early Saturday, prompting a campus lockdown, according to US media.

Chesterfield County police found five people suffering from gunshot wounds outside dormitories near the university's Quad Annexes, NBC Washington reported.

All five were taken to hospitals. One was listed in critical condition, while the other four sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The university said multiple suspects were involved and urged the campus community to avoid the area as campus and county police continued their investigation.

Virginia State University is a historically Black public university in Ettrick, Virginia, with roughly 5,700 students.

The shooting occurred just before the start of the academic year, with classes scheduled to begin Monday after residence halls opened to students a week earlier.