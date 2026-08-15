Mo Salah unable to get win for Black Sea club; Rizespor convert stoppage time penalty against Konyaspor

Trabzonspor play to 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa in Super Lig opener Mo Salah unable to get win for Black Sea club; Rizespor convert stoppage time penalty against Konyaspor

Mohamed Salah made his Turkish Super Lig debut for Trabzonspor, but the Egyptian star was unable to prevent his new team from being held to a 1-1 draw by Kasimpasa in their opening match Saturday of the 2026-27 season.

Trabzonspor took the lead just before halftime with youngster Saviolo, who finished clinically at the back post in the 43rd minute after meeting Metehan's cross from the left.

The visitors went into the break with a 1-0 advantage, but Kasimpasa responded after halftime.

The hosts nearly equalized in the 50th minute when Adrian Benedyczak dragged a left-footed effort narrowly wide after being picked out by Mortadha Ben Ouanes.

Kasimpasa was awarded a penalty four minutes later after Guven Yalcin was brought down inside the penalty area by Pina. Benedyczak stepped up and calmly converted the spot kick in the 56th minute to level the score.

Trabzonspor pushed for a winner and came close on several occasions, with Salah heavily involved in the closing stages.

The visitors' best opportunity arrived in the 69th minute when Salah delivered a dangerous free kick for Stefan Savic, whose header was brilliantly tipped away by Gianniotis. On the rebound, Mustafa squared the ball across goal, but Onuachu was unable to apply the finishing touch.

Salah came agonizingly close again in the 76th minute, volleying narrowly wide at the far post after latching onto Mustafa's recycled cross following a corner.

The result continues Trabzonspor's difficult recent trend in away season openers, with the Black Sea club dropping points in eight of its last 10 Super Lig campaigns when beginning the season on the road, according to Opta.

Konyaspor vs Rizespor

Rizespor secured a dramatic 1-0 away victory against Konyaspor, with Ibrahim Laci converting a stoppage-time penalty to seal three points on Friday.

The first half produced few clear-cut chances, but the visitors grew into the contest after the break and began to threaten Konyaspor.

Just as the match appeared destined to end goalless, Rizespor won a penalty deep into stoppage time. Referee Cihan Aydin pointed to the spot in the 90+3rd minute after Emrecan Bulut was brought down inside the penalty area by a defender.

Laci kept his composure four minutes later, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way in the 90+7th minute to hand Rizespor a dramatic 1-0 victory.

The result gives Rizespor a winning start to the new Super Lig campaign, while Konyaspor begins empty-handed on home soil.