Flight follows resumption of direct air links between Germany, Syria under air transport agreement signed last month

First direct flight from Berlin lands in Damascus after nearly 14-year hiatus Flight follows resumption of direct air links between Germany, Syria under air transport agreement signed last month

The first direct flight from Berlin to Damascus in nearly 14 years departed Saturday, marking the resumption of another air link between Germany and Syria, the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported,

The flight, operated by German carrier Sundair, departed from the Berlin Airport for the Damascus International Airport in the presence of Syria’s chargé d’affaires in Berlin, Mohammed Baraa Shukri.

The flight comes as Syria moves to expand its international air connections.

Omar al-Husari, head of Syria’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, announced Friday that German carrier LEAV Aviation will begin direct scheduled flights between Cologne and Deir ez-Zor on Sept. 1, operating one flight per week.

The new route follows the resumption of flights between Berlin and Damascus.

Syria and Germany signed a final air transport agreement in Damascus on July 16, paving the way for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

