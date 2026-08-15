Zambia's president takes early lead in first vote count Hakainde Hichilema or Zambia's ruling party among 13 contenders seeking country's top job

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema took an early lead Friday in the Southern African country’s presidential vote as the electoral commission started to announce the results in Lusaka, the capital.

From the initial four constituencies out of 226 total, Hichilema, of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), had 22,476 votes, with his closest rival, Brian Mundubile of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Progress (NRPUP), with 14,388.

The announcement came hours after the Electoral Commission of Zambia suspended counting and announced results for the day, citing violence against poll agents.

Graphel Musamba, the inspector general of police, said nine suspects had been apprehended in connection with the murder of Livermore Chishima, a polling agent.

Commission Chair Mwangala Zaloumis said all security concerns had been addressed, with adequate measures in place to ensure that there are no further disruptions.