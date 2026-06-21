Germany’s Deniz Undav scores late winner to secure place in next round of FIFA World Cup Substitutes upset leading Ivory Coast to guarantee place in Round of 32

Germany came back to upset Ivory Coast 2-1 in their Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing their place in the next round at Toronto Stadium in Canada.

Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessie led his team to the lead from inside the box after a terrific bit of wing play from the highly-rated Yan Diomande in the 30th minute.

Not despaired by the early conceded goal, Germany kept pressing, and even though they scored the equalizer with Kai Havertz 10 minutes after falling behind, the goal was disallowed for a foul seconds earlier.

For the rest of the first half, Ivory Coast stood strong despite wave after wave of German attacks, finishing with the lead.

It took substitute Deniz Undav to change the fate of the match. In the 68th minute, the Stuttgart man made a run into the box to provide a classy finish to a cross from fellow substitute Nadiem Amiri with the side of his left foot, leveling the match.

As the game looked like it would end in a draw, Undav broke Ivory Coast hearts as he swiveled and smashed the ball past goalkeeper Yahia Fofana in the 90+4th minute.

As a result, Germany secured their place in the next round and lead Group E while Ivory Coast is in second.