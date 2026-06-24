Deal expected to close in second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals

Qualcomm to buy AI startup Modular to strengthen AI software push Deal expected to close in second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals

US chipmaker Qualcomm said Wednesday it had agreed to acquire artificial intelligence startup Modular, aiming to expand its software capabilities for AI systems in data centers and edge devices.

Qualcomm said the acquisition would combine its chip technologies with Modular’s open software platform, which allows developers to build AI models once and deploy them across different processor architectures without rewriting the models.

The company said the deal would help developers, cloud providers and enterprises deploy AI applications more efficiently and at lower cost across CPUs, GPUs, NPUs and custom chips.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the acquisition is a milestone for the company and the broader AI industry, adding that future AI systems will require open, developer-friendly platforms that work across multiple computing environments.

Modular co-founder and CEO Chris Lattner said the collaboration with Qualcomm would help make AI development more accessible and improve performance for developers.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Qualcomm said it plans to issue up to 19.2 million shares of its common stock to Modular’s equity holders as part of the deal.

Based on Qualcomm’s recent share price, the transaction is valued at around $4 billion.