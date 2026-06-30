The test marks key step toward China’s next-generation reusable launch vehicle aimed at large satellite constellations

China’s LandSpace completes key test for reusable Zhuque-3 rocket The test marks key step toward China’s next-generation reusable launch vehicle aimed at large satellite constellations

Chinese private space company LandSpace said on Monday it successfully completed a static fire test of its reusable Zhuque-3 rocket, marking another milestone in China's push to expand its commercial launch capabilities and compete in the growing reusable rocket market.

The test was conducted at the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in the Gobi Desert in northwest China, with the company saying all systems operated normally and ground-to-rocket coordination met expected performance standards.

Designed to return its first-stage booster to Earth for vertical landing and reuse, Zhuque-3 aims to reduce launch costs and increase flight frequency.

The methane-fueled launch vehicle is intended for orbital missions and large-scale satellite deployment. It is expected to carry up to 11.8 metric tons to low Earth orbit in expendable mode.

The rocket completed its maiden flight in December 2025, successfully reaching orbit, although recovery of its first-stage booster failed during landing because of an anomaly.

Zhuque-3 is expected to support China's planned Guowang national internet satellite constellation and other large-scale orbital networks.

China is also developing several other reusable rocket systems, including the state-owned Long March-12A and private firm Space Pioneer’s Tianlong-3, as part of broader efforts to expand commercial space launch capacity.

Industry-wide, reusable rockets are increasingly seen as essential for meeting rising demand from satellite megaconstellations and lowering the cost of access to space.