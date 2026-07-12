Myanmar Foreign Minister U Tin Maung Swe briefs ASEAN counterparts in first such meeting since 2021 coup

ASEAN calls for ‘concrete actions’ to reduce violence in Myanmar Myanmar Foreign Minister U Tin Maung Swe briefs ASEAN counterparts in first such meeting since 2021 coup

Top diplomats from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday called for “concrete actions” to reduce violence in Myanmar during their first meeting with the country's foreign minister since the 2021 military coup.

“ASEAN called for concrete actions towards cessation of hostilities especially against civilians and civilian infrastructure,” Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro told a news conference in Thailand's capital Bangkok.

The call came as ASEAN foreign ministers held their first meeting with Myanmar's Foreign Minister U Tin Maung Swe since the military overthrew the National League for Democracy government in 2021.

The Philippines is the current chair of the 11-member bloc, and Lazaro described the Bangkok meeting as “just an initial step.”

Speaking alongside Lazaro, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the bloc’s top diplomats were “given a briefing by (the) foreign minister of Myanmar with regard … to political peace process … suppressing scam operations along the border and they also indicated what will be the way forward for the peace process in Myanmar.”

The bloc’s top diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to the Five Point Consensus, he added.

Adopted five years ago, the ASEAN Five Point Consensus calls for an immediate end to violence, dialogue among all parties to the conflict, and greater humanitarian access to Myanmar, which is marred by civil war as well as natural disasters such as earthquakes.

“This is not going to (be) achieved overnight … But we want to see progress, step by step, incremental progress,” said Phuangketkeow, adding that Lazaro would be making a humanitarian visit to Myanmar on behalf of ASEAN.

Myanmar seeks review of Five Point Consensus

However, U Tin told his ASEAN counterparts that Myanmar’s parliament had sought review of the consensus, according to a statement by Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry.

He said the lawmakers on Thursday passed an urgent motion urging the government to review ASEAN’s consensus as “it is inconsistent with ASEAN's fundamental principles and does not reflect the current political realities in Myanmar.”