Gasoline tank ‘hit under circumstances whose causes remain unknown so far,’ says state-owned Brega Petroleum Marketing Company

Fire breaks out at fuel tank in Libya’s Zawiya oil depot Gasoline tank ‘hit under circumstances whose causes remain unknown so far,’ says state-owned Brega Petroleum Marketing Company

- A fire with thick smoke broke out Monday at a fuel tank in the Zawiya oil depot in western Libya, the state-owned Brega Petroleum Marketing Company said, prompting authorities to declare a "maximum emergency.

The company said in a statement on Facebook that gasoline tank No. 402 was “hit under circumstances whose causes remain unknown so far.

Firefighting, safety and emergency teams began tackling the blaze under approved response plans while cooling adjacent tanks to prevent the flames from spreading, the company said.

It added that teams were continuing to monitor the situation and assess the damage, promising to announce further developments once confirmed information becomes available.

The company renewed its “urgent appeal to all parties to halt hostilities and stay away from oil facilities and depots” because they contain highly flammable materials.

It warned that targeting or approaching such facilities could pose serious risks to residents, workers and surrounding areas and disrupt fuel supplies.

“Oil installations are vital facilities and belong to all Libyans, and protecting them is a national responsibility that allows no negligence,” it added.

The company provided no information about casualties.

Following the incident, Libya’s National Oil Corp. said in a statement that a state of “maximum emergency” has been declared in the Zawiya area after Tank 402-T, belonging to the Brega Petroleum Marketing Co., which stores gasoline, was directly targeted, sparking a major fire before the tank collapsed completely.

The tank contained an estimated 4.5 million liters of gasoline, making the incident particularly dangerous because of the potential threat to the facility, nearby oil installations and surrounding areas, the corporation said.

Fire and safety teams from the Zawiya refinery, Brega Petroleum Marketing Co. and neighboring oil companies are working to contain the blaze, limit its effects and prevent it from spreading to other facilities, the statement said.

The National Oil Corp. called on the relevant authorities to intervene immediately, conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances and background of the attacks, identify and apprehend those responsible and refer them to the judiciary for prosecution under the law.

Zawiya has witnessed several rounds of armed clashes in recent months that left people dead and injured and damaged vital facilities.

The city holds strategic and economic importance because of its coastal location, oil refinery and other energy facilities. Any security tension there affects transport movement as well as fuel and energy supplies.

Libya remains divided between two rival governments: the internationally recognized Government of National Unity, headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and based in Tripoli, which administers western Libya; and a government appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022, currently headed by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, which administers the east and most of the south.

For years, the UN Support Mission in Libya has sought to broker a political settlement leading to elections, which many Libyans hope will end the political divisions and armed conflict that have persisted since the 2011 ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.