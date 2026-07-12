Week of floodwaters kill 51 in southeastern Bangladesh, threaten to spread Heavy rains submerge roads in capital Dhaka, causing widespread disruption

Heavy monsoon rains over the past week have killed at least 51 people in southeastern Bangladesh, the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry said Sunday.

A total of 39 people were also injured, and more than 38,400 took refuge in government flood shelters after heavy monsoon rains flooded villages across the region, said the ministry’s latest flood update.

Most of the victims were killed in landslides or drowned in floodwaters in the southeastern districts of Chattogram, Rangamati, and Bandarban, as well as the northeastern district of Moulvibazar. The highest death toll was in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar, where 28 people, including 13 Rohingya refugees, were killed.

About 1.2 million Rohingya live in Cox’s Bazar after they fled Myanmar military crackdowns since August 2017.

Bangladesh, a disaster-prone South Asian country, faces ​seasonal monsoon rains between July and September, often causing severe flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly districts.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Center issued a fresh warning Sunday that northern, northeastern, and southeastern parts of the country could face short-term flooding over the next 24 to 48 hours as water levels in many rivers continue to rise due to heavy rainfall.

It forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in eastern Sylhet and the neighboring Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya, which is likely to raise water levels in transboundary rivers in Bangladesh.

In response to the flooding and forecasts of more heavy rain, the government deployed Border Guard Bangladesh, a paramilitary force, in 11 districts to conduct rescue operations and manage the flood situation.

Dhaka traffic police said heavy rains caused widespread waterlogging in various low-lying areas of the capital, including the elevated expressway and upscale Banani neighborhood, affecting traffic and causing widespread disruption.

State meteorologists said 76 millimeters (nearly 3 inches) of rain fell in the capital between midnight to early morning, the highest single-day total recorded this month.

Against the backdrop of nationwide flooding, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday held a meeting with divisional government officials and directed them to protect lives and property and ensure the swift delivery of relief and medical services.

