Channel 12 says number of US aerial refueling aircraft at airport is nearing levels seen during previous ceasefire

US continues withdrawing tanker aircraft from Israel’s Ben Gurion airport: Israeli media Channel 12 says number of US aerial refueling aircraft at airport is nearing levels seen during previous ceasefire

The number of US aerial refueling aircraft stationed at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel has declined, nearing levels seen during a previous ceasefire, Israeli Channel 12 reported Monday.

“The Americans continue to reduce the number of refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport” near Tel Aviv, the broadcaster said.

The number of tanker aircraft had “already approached” levels seen during the ceasefire, when about 20 such aircraft were stationed at the airport, it added.

The channel did not provide the number of aircraft at the height of tensions.

The report comes as reports have circulated in recent days that the US and Iran could be nearing an agreement on outstanding issues, particularly navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies and trade.

US aircraft have been stopping at Ben Gurion for aerial refueling since the US-Israeli war on Iran began Feb. 28.

Channel 12 reported Sunday that the US Air Force “had begun withdrawing some of its refueling aircraft stationed at Ben Gurion Airport amid security developments.”

The move came after Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev pressed security officials to remove the tanker aircraft to maintain normal airport operations during peak travel days, the channel added.

According to the channel, more than 2.6 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport in August, averaging about 100,000 passengers a day, making it the busiest month since Oct. 7, 2023, as August is a popular vacation period for Israelis.

There was no immediate comment from Washington or Tel Aviv on the report.

Israel has previously debated the impact of US tanker aircraft stationed at Ben Gurion on civilian flight operations.

On July 14, Israel barred additional US aerial refueling aircraft from landing at Ben Gurion after their number reached 33. Regev said the aircraft were occupying spaces needed for civilian planes.

The US Central Command, or CENTCOM, objected to the decision the same day. Israel reversed the decision on July 15 following US protests.