'Well, we have that certain ability if we want to do that,' says US president

Trump says ‘massive escalation’ against Iran remains an option 'Well, we have that certain ability if we want to do that,' says US president

President Donald Trump on Monday declined to say what would come next in talks with Iran, but indicated that the US retains the ability to pursue a major military escalation.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “You’ll find out, when asked what would follow the latest round of negotiations, which he had previously described as Iran’s “last chance” before possible military action.

Asked whether a “massive escalation” remained on the table, Trump said the US has the capability to pursue such an option if he chooses to do so.

“Well, we have that certain ability if we want to do that,” Trump said. “Yeah, you’ll find out.”

The president said the US is going to ask for money for the damage Iran has done over a 50-year period.

"If there's damages to be paid, I think Iran should pay those damages," he added.

'We've mine swept the entire strait'

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said the strategic waterway is “open.”

"Well, it's open now ... The only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now is the United States Navy. We have a blockade that's been infallible. It's a steel wall, and we let people in that we want to let in, and those people come in, and they've been coming in and they're going out, so it's actually open now. We do not let them go into Iran. They're not admitted into the strait to go to Iran, but it's open for others now," Trump said.

He acknowledged that Iran could still attempt to disrupt shipping, saying Iranian forces could “on occasion, drop a mine,” but claimed US forces have located and cleared mines throughout the strait.

"You know, we've mine swept the entire strait, as you probably maybe heard, maybe you didn't hear. But we control the strait 100%. Now, can they make trouble? Yeah, they can make trouble, but they're broke. They have no money," Trump said.