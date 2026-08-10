Legislation approved with 468 votes in favor, 88 against and 6 abstentions

Turkish parliament passes 'National Solidarity' bill as part of Terror-Free Türkiye process Legislation approved with 468 votes in favor, 88 against and 6 abstentions

The Turkish parliament on Monday passed the Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion, which was prepared as part of the Terror-Free Türkiye process.

The legislation was approved after approximately 12 hours of debate in the parliament, with 468 lawmakers voting in favor, 88 against and six abstaining.

The bill sets out procedures for suspending investigations, prosecutions, convictions and related proceedings after authorities determine that the PKK/KCK terrorist organizations and affiliated groups have ended their activities and surrendered their weapons.

The law covers offenses such as membership in, aiding or promoting the terror group, as well as crimes committed as part of its activities and terrorism-financing offenses committed in its favor.

“This achievement belongs not only to one political party but to Türkiye as a whole. We will follow the process carefully and meticulously. As a nation, we will demonstrate that we have embraced this process," said Turkish Parliamentary Speaker Numan Kurtulmus.

“From this point on, the process will proceed smoothly, God willing. Tonight, let us as a nation embrace this great achievement by parliament," he added.

“The 468 votes in favor of the ‘Terror-Free Türkiye’ process law are extremely important and valuable in terms of political consensus and broad public support," said Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz

“The goal of a ‘Terror-Free Türkiye’ has been developed through the dedicated efforts of our institutions and a common understanding. The principles of our state and the values of our nation have never been compromised," Yilmaz added.