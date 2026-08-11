National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez confirms over 70,000 people treated in hospitals as recovery efforts continue

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes reaches over 6,300 National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez confirms over 70,000 people treated in hospitals as recovery efforts continue

The number of fatalities from the powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in late June has risen to 6,301, according to a senior official on Monday.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez provided the latest data from the disaster in a statement.

He noted that emergency teams successfully rescued 6,462 individuals following the seismic activity.

Rodriguez reported that 73,356 people required treatment in hospitals across the South American nation.

Regarding housing, authorities have evaluated more than 50,000 residences. Of these, 31,336 remain habitable, while 12,411 are restricted and 9,567 are classified as being at "high risk."

The government has delivered 287 new homes to displaced families thus far, according to Rodriguez. Cleanup operations have also progressed, with crews collecting more than 483,525 tons of debris, which represents roughly 23.2% of the estimated total wreckage.

The magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck the country on June 24, causing massive damage and triggering national emergencies.