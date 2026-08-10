Supreme Court announces verdict on petition filed by Rodina party and Prosecutor General's Office to bar Yabloko party from participating in next month's State Duma polls

Top court bars only Russian opposition party from parliamentary elections Supreme Court announces verdict on petition filed by Rodina party and Prosecutor General's Office to bar Yabloko party from participating in next month's State Duma polls

The Russian Supreme Court on Monday barred the country's only opposition party, Yabloko (Apple), from participating in parliamentary elections next month.

The Supreme Court announced the decision following a hearing in Moscow on a petition filed by the Rodina party and the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

Allegations of foreign funding and violations of extremism legislation served as the legal basis for barring the party from contesting the State Duma elections.

The Prosecutor General's Office contended in court that there were sufficient grounds to grant the claim and remove the party from the elections.

In response to allegations of foreign financing for the party, Yabloko Chairman Nikolay Rybakov claimed in court that the funds came from the sale of foreign shares, as required by Russian law.

Rybakov stated that the party's remaining foreign financing, totaling 16,900 rubles (about $200), came from transfers made by Russian citizens living abroad.

According to Rybakov, the party returned funds from dubious and anonymous sources.

Rybakov also stated that the issue of financing sources should have been checked in advance by the watchdog Rosfinmonitoring and the Central Election Commission ahead of the election.

The party can appeal the decision within five days.

Russia is due to hold elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Sept. 18-20. The main parliamentary parties include the ruling United Russia, the Communist Party, the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), and A Just Russia.

The New People party is also represented in the sitting parliament. A number of other parties are expected to compete in the September vote, while independent candidates can also run in single-member constituencies. The elections will take place alongside regional and local votes across the country.