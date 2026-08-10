Zelenskyy claims Russia received fresh North Korean ballistic missiles

Elena Teslova
10 August 2026•Update: 10 August 2026
- Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces hit another Russian oil-refining facility in Tobolsk, in Siberia, more than 2,500 kilometers from Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Monday that Russia received a new batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea.
In a statement on Telegram, he also said that Moscow is allegedly preparing to deploy an additional contingent of North Korean forces on its territory.
“Russia received a new batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea,” he said.
Zelenskyy made the remarks while speaking about Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russian targets, saying Ukrainian forces had hit another Russian oil-refining facility in Tobolsk, in Siberia, more than 2,500 kilometers from Ukraine.
“This is a very significant achievement of our Ukrainian warriors,” he said, adding that Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities would continue to expand.
Moscow and Pyongyang have strengthened their military ties under a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed in 2024.
Russia did not immediately comment on Zelenskyy's claims, while independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.