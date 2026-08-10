According to Ukrainian president, Moscow preparing to deploy additional contingent of North Korean forces on its territory

Zelenskyy claims Russia received fresh North Korean ballistic missiles According to Ukrainian president, Moscow preparing to deploy additional contingent of North Korean forces on its territory

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces hit another Russian oil-refining facility in Tobolsk, in Siberia, more than 2,500 kilometers from Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Monday that Russia received a new batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

In a statement on Telegram, he also said that Moscow is allegedly preparing to deploy an additional contingent of North Korean forces on its territory.

“Russia received a new batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea,” he said.

Zelenskyy made the remarks while speaking about Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russian targets, saying Ukrainian forces had hit another Russian oil-refining facility in Tobolsk, in Siberia, more than 2,500 kilometers from Ukraine.

“This is a very significant achievement of our Ukrainian warriors,” he said, adding that Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities would continue to expand.

Moscow and Pyongyang have strengthened their military ties under a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed in 2024.

Russia did not immediately comment on Zelenskyy's claims, while independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.