Blaze kills 30 at restaurant in Thai capital Bangkok: Report Most victims found trapped in restaurant restrooms, Thai media reports

At least 30 people were killed when a blaze broke out at a packed restaurant in Thailand’s capital Bangkok around midnight local time, local media reported Sunday.

The blaze erupted at Rong Beer Na Ladprao, a beer house in the Ladprao area of the Chatuchak district, according to public broadcaster Thai PBS.

Rescue teams have identified 17 women and eight men among the victims, while the identities of the remaining dead have yet to be confirmed.

Firefighters and rescue workers evacuated several people from the venue, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Most of the victims were found trapped inside the restaurant’s restrooms, the report said.

Footage from the scene showed people screaming and fleeing the building as emergency crews carried out rescue operations.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

