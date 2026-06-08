Media reports claim vessel caught fire due to suspected drone or missile attack off coast of Oman, which is adjacent to contested Strait of Hormuz

Vessel catches fire off Oman, 24 members of Indian crew 'safe' Media reports claim vessel caught fire due to suspected drone or missile attack off coast of Oman, which is adjacent to contested Strait of Hormuz

A vessel caught fire off the coast of Oman on Monday, with Indian authorities later announcing that all 24 Indian crew members on board were safe.

Opesh Kumar Sharma, director at India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the incident occurred at around 1.30 pm (0800GMT) aboard the MT Marivex.

"Per available information, all Indian seafarers are presently safe," he said through US social media company X.

Oman is adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz, currently under blockade and close to the newly flared-up hostilities between Iran and Israel.

The Forward Seamen's Union of India said earlier on X that the 24 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel off the coast of Oman were seeking urgent assistance.

According to News18, citing maritime sources, the vessel caught fire due to a suspected drone or missile attack.

It said the explosion ripped through the ship's engine room.

The Marivex is an oil/chemical tanker sailing under the flag of Palau.

