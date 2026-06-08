Israel and its supporters ‘should have learned’ lessons from Tehran's response, Iran’s military says

Iran ends attacks on Israel, warns of ‘crushing’ response if Lebanon strikes continue Israel and its supporters ‘should have learned’ lessons from Tehran's response, Iran’s military says

Iran on Monday announced an end to its attacks on Israel, warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks against Lebanon continued.

"Following the aggressions and evils of the brutal Zionist regime in South Lebanon and the Dahiya region, which took place with the support of the criminal America, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran gave a painful response to this regime in order to support the oppressed people of Lebanon," the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

Israel and its supporters "should have learned" lessons from Tehran's response, the military added.

"On this basis, the cessation of armed forces operations is announced.”

It, however, warned that “if the aggressions and evils continue, including in South Lebanon, much more severe and crushing measures will be on the way.”

Tensions escalated on Sunday, when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut, despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel launching several waves of airstrikes against Iran.

Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Israeli Hayom reported that Tel Aviv and Washington sent a message to Tehran stating that no further attacks will be launched by Israel if Iran does not resume firing.

In a post on his Truth Social platform early Monday, US President Donald Trump called on Israel and Iran to stop fighting "immediately" in the wake of Monday's tit-for-tat airstrikes.