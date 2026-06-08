Army Radio says Israel is preparing for broad mobilization of reserve forces

Israeli army expects ‘several days’ of fighting with Iran Army Radio says Israel is preparing for broad mobilization of reserve forces

The Israeli army expects the ongoing military confrontation with Iran will continue for “several days” amid an exchange of attacks between the two countries, Israeli media said Monday.

“The assessment within the Israeli army is that the confrontation with Iran will continue for several days,” Army Radio said.

The outlet said the army started preparations for a broad call-up of reserve forces, without giving further details.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Home Front Command tightened restrictions on gatherings and movement across the country until Monday evening.

The public broadcaster KAN said new instructions allow gatherings of up to 200 people in open areas and 500 people indoors, provided people can reach a protected area within the required time.

The restrictions also include closing beaches to the public, while workplaces may continue operating if they have access to protected areas within the required time, the same source said.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran tolaunch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel responding with several waves of airstrikes against Iran.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul