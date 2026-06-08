Government spokesman reaffirms 'support for US president's efforts to reach an agreement' with Iran

Germany urges Israel and Iran to de-escalate and resume diplomatic talks Government spokesman reaffirms 'support for US president's efforts to reach an agreement' with Iran

Germany on Monday called on Israel and Iran to de-escalate and return to the diplomatic path to end their military conflict, after it flared anew on Sunday.

We urge all sides “to de-escalate and advance diplomatic solutions, which have, after all, been under negotiation for quite some time now. That is the German government's position,” government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told a news briefing in Berlin.

He reiterated his country’s “support for the US president's efforts to reach an agreement” with Iran.

Josef Hinterseher, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, also echoed the statements by his chancellery counterpart.

“A lasting resolution to the conflict can only be achieved through negotiations. I believe there is consensus on this, and in our view, the talks between Iran and the United States must not be jeopardized by the current situation. This is a prerequisite for reaching a diplomatic solution,” he told journalists in Berlin.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel responding with several waves of airstrikes against Iran.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.