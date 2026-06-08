Initiative is designed to accelerate development of new technologies for Belgian armed forces while also supporting country’s defense industry

Belgium to invest $4.2B in defense innovation under new program Initiative is designed to accelerate development of new technologies for Belgian armed forces while also supporting country’s defense industry

Belgium will invest €3.7 billion ($4.2 billion) in defense innovation between 2026 and 2035 under a new program called ODIN, Defense Minister Theo Francken announced on Monday.

The initiative is designed to accelerate the development of new technologies for the Belgian armed forces while also supporting the country’s defense industry.

According to a report by Belga news agency, ODIN forms part of the wider Defense, Industry and Research Strategy (DIRS), a long-term framework developed since 2022 by the Royal Higher Institute for Defense and the Federal Public Service Economy. Under this strategy, €350 million will be spent annually on research, innovation and industrial production.

Francken said the aim is to deliver practical outcomes more quickly from defense investment. “This is not about plans on paper. It is about investing €3.7 billion in a focused way over the coming years,” he said.

The government said the investment is intended to modernize Belgium’s military capabilities and strengthen its position within the growing European defense sector.