16-year-old suspect initially fled but was apprehended shortly afterward, media reports say

2 seriously injured in suspected school attack in southern Germany 16-year-old suspect initially fled but was apprehended shortly afterward, media reports say

At least two girls were seriously injured Wednesday in a stabbing incident at a high school in the southern German town of Schongau, media reports said, citing a police spokeswoman.

The arrested suspect is 16 years old, according to police.

Numerous police officers were deployed to the high school in Upper Bavaria. All available officers were dispatched to the school in Schongau, southwest of Munich, the spokeswoman added.

The alarm was received around 12:50 pm (1050GMT). Numerous emergency responders rushed to the school. The incident occurred while classes were in session.

A police spokeswoman told German daily Bild: “We cannot rule out the possibility of a shooting spree.”

According to Bild, several victims suffered stab wounds. The exact circumstances remain unclear.

Initial reports suggested the incident took place partly on the school grounds and partly in the immediate vicinity of the high school.

The 16-year-old suspect initially fled but was apprehended shortly afterward. A police helicopter was deployed during the search.

Security sources initially reported four people injured. Police later said at least two female students were seriously injured.

Officers urged people to avoid the area.