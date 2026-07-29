6 people hospitalized following attack on online retailer's warehouse in Ryazan region

Ukraine drone attack prompts evacuation of Wildberries logistics hub in central Russia 6 people hospitalized following attack on online retailer's warehouse in Ryazan region

A Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Ryazan region was evacuated on Wednesday after a Ukrainian drone attack, while six people were hospitalized, regional authorities and the company said.

“The company’s logistics facility in Ryazan was evacuated in accordance with safety requirements,” Wildberries and Russ (RVB), the merged company operating Russia’s largest online retailer, said in a statement.

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In a separate statement, Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said six people were hospitalized following the attack but none suffered life-threatening injuries.

“At the moment, six people have been hospitalized. There is no threat to their lives, and doctors are providing the necessary medical assistance,” Malkov said on the Max messaging platform.

He later said the air raid alert had been lifted, and air defense operations concluded.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the attack.

The strike is the latest in a series of drone attacks targeting Wildberries logistics centers in Russia in recent weeks. Earlier this month, warehouses in the Tambov, Moscow, Krasnodar and Stavropol regions were hit, resulting in casualties and disrupting operations.