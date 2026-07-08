Erdogan, Macron discuss trade, NATO, regional crises at Ankara summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO Leaders Summit in Ankara, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

During the meeting, Erdogan said the time had come for Türkiye and France to raise their mutual trade targets, adding that Ankara would continue efforts to advance cooperation "in every field."

Erdogan also stressed the importance of strengthening NATO's European pillar to preserve the "Transatlantic Bond" among allies, saying this could be achieved "without eroding our alliance ties and without causing unnecessary duplication."

He added that Türkiye would support the EU's defense initiatives on the basis of those principles.

On Iran, Erdogan said he hoped the Islamabad Memorandum would help bring peace to the region, adding that Türkiye remained "optimistic but cautious" and that "care must be taken against provocations."

The Turkish president also said Ankara was continuing efforts to help end the Russia-Ukraine war and was taking steps to revive the diplomatic process.

Erdogan also conveyed his well wishes to Macron following the bomb attack that occurred near the hotel where the French president was staying in Damascus, according to the Communications Directorate.