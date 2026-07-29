Baghdad rejects attacks on official security institutions, reiterates opposition to use of Iraqi territory for attacks on neighboring states

Iraq presidency condemns US-Saudi strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces Baghdad rejects attacks on official security institutions, reiterates opposition to use of Iraqi territory for attacks on neighboring states

Iraq's presidency on Wednesday condemned US-Saudi airstrikes targeting sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), calling attacks on official security institutions a violation of international law.

The statement came after the PMF said at least 20 of its members were killed and 32 others injured in overnight strikes that targeted the group's headquarters in several provinces.

"Targeting official security institutions is incompatible with the rules of international law and the UN Charter," the presidency said.

It also reiterated Iraq's rejection of the use of its territory as a launchpad for attacks on neighboring countries or to settle regional and international disputes.

"This position stems from Iraq's commitment to the principles of good neighborliness, respect for state sovereignty and noninterference in internal affairs," the statement said.

The presidency called on all parties to respect Iraq's sovereignty and avoid actions that could undermine the country's security and stability. It also urged dialogue to resolve regional crises and prevent further escalation.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US and Saudi forces carried out joint precision strikes against targets linked to Iranian-aligned groups in Iraq, saying the operation targeted sites connected to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.



Saudi Arabia said the strikes were conducted in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter following attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the kingdom's petroleum facilities. It warned it would take further military action if Iran-backed groups carried out additional attacks.

