Iranian army says attack on Al Minhad Air Base is retaliation for US strike on Larak Island

Iran says it targeted US forces at UAE air base with explosive drones Iranian army says attack on Al Minhad Air Base is retaliation for US strike on Larak Island

Iran's military said early Monday that it had launched dozens of explosive drones at US troops and helicopters stationed at Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for a US strike on Iran's Larak Island.

“Since early this morning, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army has targeted locations housing US military helicopters and personnel at Al Minhad base in the UAE with dozens of explosive drones,” the army said, according to Iranian news agencies.

It described Al Minhad as an important logistics and air transport hub for foreign forces and vowed further retaliation against US troops.

The army said the attack was carried out in retaliation for the killing of members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and civilians in Sunday’s US strike on Iran’s Larak Island.

On Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking the first US strikes on Iranian territory since late July.

The operation targeted systems that were allegedly being prepared to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC said several fighters and civilians were killed or injured in the strike and vowed to respond.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that preliminary information indicated the attack was carried out by drones.