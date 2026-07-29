Iranian state media IRIB says strike hit area near Piranshahr close to Iraqi border; no casualties or damage reported

US airstrike targets border area near western Iranian city: Report Iranian state media IRIB says strike hit area near Piranshahr close to Iraqi border; no casualties or damage reported

A US airstrike targeted an area near the western Iranian city of Piranshahr, close to the Iraqi border, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the strike hit a location in West Azerbaijan province and was "reportedly carried out by the United States."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The reported strike comes amid heightened regional tensions. A fragile calm has largely prevailed since Friday after the latest exchange of US strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliatory attacks subsided.

President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire over on July 8 after tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz that Washington blamed on Tehran.

During the escalation, the US carried out strikes inside Iran targeting military infrastructure, coastal surveillance systems, missile and drone facilities, naval assets and logistics sites, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Iran responded by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries.

The latest hostilities erupted despite a memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June calling for an end to the fighting and launching negotiations on a broader agreement to end the war that began with Israeli and US attacks on Feb. 28.