‘Region is not a venue for the political gambling of small states, and we have repeatedly demonstrated that acts of adventurism will receive an immediate response,’ Ali Akbar Velayati says

Tehran warns Trump's move to cancel Iran-US memorandum 'pushes region toward the flames' ‘Region is not a venue for the political gambling of small states, and we have repeatedly demonstrated that acts of adventurism will receive an immediate response,’ Ali Akbar Velayati says

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's declaration ending a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington "pushes the region toward the flames."

Trump said earlier Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict was "over."

"Responsibility for the latest escalation, and for the verbal admission of canceling the memorandum of understanding by the thieving politician disgraced by the Epstein scandal—a memorandum that had already been repeatedly violated in practice—once again pushes the region toward the flames,” Ali Akbar Velayati said in the first Iranian reaction to Trump’s comments, as cited by the Mehr News Agency.

Iran had "previously warned that the region is not a venue for the political gambling of small states, and we have repeatedly demonstrated that acts of adventurism will receive an immediate response," he said.

On June 17, Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict that started after US and Israeli attacks on Tehran in February.