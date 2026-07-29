Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 29, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including US and Saudi forces striking Iran-backed targets in Iraq, US President Donald Trump saying his meetings with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu were 'very good', magnitude 7.1 earthquake in southwestern Japan killing several people, and IRGC Navy saying it 'targeted and stopped' 3 oil tankers over alleged violations in Strait of Hormuz.

TOP STORIES

US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed targets in Iraq

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that US and Saudi forces carried out joint precision strikes against Iran-aligned groups in Iraq.

"U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq, July 28, against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure," CENTCOM said in a statement.

US and Saudi fighter jets targeted multiple logistics and weapons facilities in eastern Iraq, responding to more than 30 drone attacks directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over the previous 72 hours, the statement said.

"The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful," the command said.

Trump says his meetings with Zelenskyy, Netanyahu were 'very good'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he held productive meetings with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC.

"Great Honor to meet with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Many things were discussed. The meeting went very well!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

In a separate message, he said his meeting with Netanyahu was also successful.

"Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, along with myself and Representatives. Had a very good meeting! Obviously, many important subjects were discussed," Trump said.

The meetings took place at the White House as Trump hosted the two leaders separately for discussions on major international issues, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and developments in the Middle East.

13 killed in magnitude 7.1 earthquake in southwestern Japan

At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in a strong earthquake that struck Japan's southwestern Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said early Wednesday, according to state broadcaster NHK.

The magnitude 7.1 tremor also caused extensive damage, including house fires, bridge collapses, and the destruction of steel towers.

It registered 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale -- the highest level. The US Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported the earthquake as magnitude 7.1 before revising it down to 6.8.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 4.27 pm local time (0727GMT), about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of Uto in Kumamoto, according to the USGS. Later, a magnitude 5.6 quake took place at 5.08 pm (0808GMT), 16 km (9.9 mi) northeast of Tsunagi, Kumamoto, according to the USGS.

IRGC Navy says it 'targeted and stopped' 3 oil tankers over alleged violations in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said early Wednesday that it "targeted and stopped" three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz after the vessels ignored its warnings, according to local media.

In a statement, the IRGC said the vessels were intercepted "a few hours ago" but did not provide details on the tankers' identities, ownership, locations or the nature of the alleged violations.

"The IRGC Navy once again warns that the illegal interventions and orders of the US, a child-killing army, will not go unanswered by vessels in the region," it said.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with the US carrying out attacks on Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.

NEWS IN BRIEF​​​​​​​

Iran appeared to have launched missiles toward US military bases in Jordan early Wednesday, according to local and Iranian media reports.





The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee Jay Clayton to be the next director of national intelligence (DNI).





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday said that he and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein held wide-ranging talks in Ankara on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, transportation, security and regional affairs.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha assured him an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel was “unintentional” and that Kyiv “seeks no escalation.”





Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday said that his visit to Ankara was aimed at strengthening the longstanding ties between Iraq and Türkiye rather than fulfilling a diplomatic protocol, emphasizing the two countries' commitment to deeper cooperation.





Iran warned Tuesday that vessels belonging to any country or company accepting compensation from frozen Iranian assets would no longer be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz.





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, including attacks on two mosques.





An Israeli airstrike destroyed a mosque and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza City on Tuesday, leaving hundreds homeless, according to an Anadolu correspondent.





South Korea on Wednesday officially completed the development of its first indigenous KF-21 fighter aircraft to replace the country's graying fleet of fighter jets, local media reported, citing the state arms procurement agency.





Türkiye and Iraq on Tuesday signed five agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in areas including transportation, education, industrial property, youth and sports, and infrastructure development.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he plans to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly this September despite calls from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to enforce an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him.





Authorities in South Australia said Wednesday that it is "very, very likely" that the H5 strain of bird flu is spreading locally after the state identified 11 more suspected cases, local media reported.





The Israeli army carried out a massive explosion Tuesday in the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun, in the latest violation of a US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Türkiye secures stake in Kirkuk oil field under historic energy deal with Iraq: President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkish Petroleum has secured a partnership in Iraq's Kirkuk production field, describing a newly signed agreement as "a historic step" in bilateral energy cooperation.

"Kirkuk production field has been granted to Turkish Petroleum as a partner. The agreement signed today has been a historic step in terms of partnership in the energy sector," Erdogan said during a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Ankara.

American Airlines resumes flights after brief IT outage

American Airlines said Tuesday that flights had resumed after a brief technology outage disrupted some of its systems and prompted it to temporarily halt departures nationwide.

"A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening. Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again," it said on the US social media platform X.

The airline said it implemented a temporary ground stop while its teams worked to resolve the issue.

