Participants to take part in both training and competition phases as part of the hackathon

Turkish missile producer ROKETSAN to organize AI hackathon Participants to take part in both training and competition phases as part of the hackathon

Applications are now open for the “LEVEL-UP AI/ROKETSAN Artificial Intelligence Hackathon,” organized by Turkish missile producer ROKETSAN for young talent in the field of AI.

According to a statement from the company on Wednesday, the event, which aims to develop competencies in the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the defense industry, will take place Sept. 25-27.

As part of the program, which will focus on areas such as edge AI, machine learning, large language models, autonomy and data science, participants will take part in both training and competition phases.

Designed for researchers who have graduated from computer engineering, aerospace engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, and artificial intelligence engineering programs, have zero to five years of experience, and are preferably pursuing graduate studies, the program will feature online training sessions, technical workshops, panel discussions, and a 48-hour hackathon.

Prior to the hackathon, participants will receive three days of online training in the areas of large language models, “Agentic AI,” computer vision, and autonomous systems. Participants who successfully complete the training will be awarded a certificate.

The program will also feature a panel discussion covering topics such as trustworthy AI systems, autonomy, decision superiority, and careers in AI within the defense industry.

Candidates selected to participate in the hackathon will develop projects in teams. Teams that place among the top finishers based on the jury’s evaluation will be awarded the “ROKETSAN Artificial Intelligence Award.”

Applications for the program can be submitted via levelup.roketsan.com.tr until Aug. 16.

