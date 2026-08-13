CENTCOM says force will employ one-way attack drones consisting of unmanned systems from above, on, below sea operated by US, allies

US Central Command unveils 1st-ever multinational attack drone task force CENTCOM says force will employ one-way attack drones consisting of unmanned systems from above, on, below sea operated by US, allies

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the establishment of its first-ever multi-domain, multinational attack drone task force, “Task Force Falcon Strike.”

CENTCOM wrote on US social media company X on Thursday that the task force will employ one-way attack drones consisting of unmanned systems from above, on, and below the sea operated by military staff from the US and its allies

The announcement comes nine months after CENTCOM established Task Force Scorpion Strike, the military’s first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.

“Task Force Falcon Strike will expand on Scorpion Strike’s success given the tremendous innovation happening among our regional allies and partners,” said CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper. “Integrating and deploying our new capabilities together will help us rapidly realize the new possibilities that are on the horizon.”

CENTCOM said it is consulting with and inviting regional partners, adding that with the participation of regional partners, Task Force Falcon Strike will boost attack drone capabilities in the Middle East.

“The United States military has a lot of strong partnerships and friends in the region,” said Cooper. “We are collectively stronger when we integrate and deploy new capabilities together.”

Personnel from US Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT), which launched Scorpion Strike, will lead Falcon Strike’s staff of US and regional representatives, said CENTCOM.