Nurse responded, witnessed 'seizure-like activity' at Delaney Hall before hospitalization, release from custody, Homeland Security says

Guatemalan immigrant dies after medical emergency at US immigration detention facility Nurse responded, witnessed 'seizure-like activity' at Delaney Hall before hospitalization, release from custody, Homeland Security says

A Guatemalan immigrant who experienced a “medical emergency” at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in the state of New Jersey in July died after being hospitalized, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Thursday.

Jose Chajon-Raxon was processed July 18 at the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark following his arrest by ICE, a DHS spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Anadolu.

The following day, a nurse responded to a medical emergency and witnessed Chajon-Raxon experiencing "seizure-like activity," said the spokesperson.

“EMS (Emergency Medical Services) was immediately called,” and the nurse provided medical care while waiting for first responders, according to the statement.

Chajon-Raxon was taken to a hospital and released from ICE custody on July 22, said the spokesperson, adding that ICE was not notified of his death.

“Per ICE policy, when an individual is no longer in ICE custody, then ICE will no longer be responsible for monitoring or reviewing deaths that may occur,” according to the statement.

It did not indicate what occurred after Chajon-Raxon arrived at the hospital, whether he left the hospital before his death or exactly when he died.

The case follows a policy change announced earlier this year under which the agency no longer reports deaths occurring within 30 days of a person’s release from custody, reversing a reporting policy adopted by the Biden administration in 2021.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport opened a civil rights investigation into practices at Delaney Hall, issuing investigative subpoenas against the facility because of reports of alarming conditions and recent deaths.

DHS said ICE remains committed to transparency regarding detainee deaths and has procedures for notifying relatives, consulates, Congress and the public about deaths occurring in custody.

It also said detainees receive medical, dental and mental health services, as well as access to emergency care.

The death comes amid growing scrutiny of conditions in US immigration detention facilities. At least 52 people have died in ICE custody as of June 4, 2026, during President Donald Trump's second term, according to a report by Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights.